All but 6 counties in Illinois are at warning level for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois continues to see a surge of COVID-19.



On Friday, IDPH reported 15,415 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 27 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 551,957 cases, including 10,504 deaths.

IDPH said they will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once.

All but six counties in the state are at warning level for COVID-19, including all 9 counties in Region 1, whose positivity rate increased again above 19%.



On Thursday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker warned another stay-at-home order could be put into place if things don't turnaround in the state.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,540 specimens for a total 8,871,640. As of last night, 5,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 990 patients were in the ICU and 488 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 6, 2020 – November 12, 2020 is 14.5%.