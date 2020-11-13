2 men in Denmark charged with murder, not hate crime

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two brothers, suspected in the killing of a biracial man on in June, have been formally charged with murder as the prosecution have ruled out a racially motivated crime because of their “long-standing friendship with the deceased.” The man, who had Danish and Tanzanian roots, was killed in June on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, a crime that was labelled as racially motivated by some. Authorities repeatedly have said that it was a personal relationship that went wrong between the victim and the perpetrators was the reason for the slaying, not racism. The trial will be held on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 on Bornholm.