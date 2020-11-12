Women, Islamists suffer setbacks in election in Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan has announced the results of this week’s parliamentary elections, with female candidates and Islamist opposition parties both suffering setbacks. The Independent Election Commission announced on Thursday that the number of female legislators has dropped from 20 to 15. Fifteen seats are reserved for women under a quota system, and female candidates did not win any competitive races. The Islamic Action Front, which is linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, saw its representation drop from 15 to 10 seats. Most power in Jordan is held by King Abdullah II, and the electoral system favors pro-monarchy tribal representatives, businessmen and independents who are loyal to him.