Warmest day ahead before temperatures tumble through late-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine and above average temperatures make a comeback for Thursday. Enjoy it while it lasts, as a stout cold front promises to bring a late-week chill.

The end of the work week features cooler, sunny conditions.

Thursday afternoon: Thursday features a brief warm-up into the low-to-mid-50s! Be sure to get outside and take advantage of the sunny skies, because rain chances aren't far from the forecast.

Thursday night: Despite the sunshine Thursday afternoon offers up, clouds move in quickly after sunset. A reinforcing shot of colder air pushes in overnight Thursday into Friday.

A stray rain or snow shower is possible overnight Thursday into Friday.

As this cold front moves through shortly before midnight, it could bring a stray shower. Temperatures on the brink of freezing could result in a either snow or a few raindrops. Regardless of what falls out of the cloud cover, it won't impact the roads for Friday morning's commute.

Friday: The work week ends on a sunny note, but you might have to enjoy that sunshine in the heated indoors. Highs as cooler air rushes in only top out near 40°, with the majority of the day likely being spent in the 30s.

Wind chills Friday afternoon only top out near 30°.

A blustery west-northwesterly wind keeps an extra chill to the air, with wind chills at times in the 20s and 30s. Wind gusts through Friday afternoon top out at about 20 miles per hour, but even windier conditions make a comeback for the weekend.

Saturday: Rain chances return to kick off the weekend, with the potential for a few snowflakes possible early. If this comes to fruition, it would be Saturday morning and likely mixed with rain.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon climb into the upper 40s, so showers will be of the liquid variety through the day. Saturday doesn't look to be a complete washout, but scattered raindrops result in rain gear being necessary off-and-on throughout the day.

Sunday: Showers should gradually taper through Sunday morning and by Sunday afternoon, peeks of sunshine should return. Highs to end the weekend top out in the upper 40s as winds pick up.

Wind gusts Sunday could top out near 40 miles per hour.

Westerly winds could approach 40 miles per hour through Sunday afternoon, adding a likely "feels like" temperature in the 30s,

Next week: As clouds clear Sunday, sunshine persists into next week. On top of the sunshine, a gradual climb in temperatures is ahead. By midweek next week, highs approach the 50° mark.