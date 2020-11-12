US Rep Underwood wins reelection in close Chicago-area race

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood has been reelected over Republican businessman and state lawmaker Jim Oberweis in a close Chicago-area race. The district has historically been Republican but flipped two years ago. Underwood is Black and a nurse. She was the first woman and first minority to win the congressional seat once held by Republican former House Speaker Dennis Hastert. She ousted four-term Republican Randy Hultgren in a 2018 Democratic wave. Oberweis has been a state senator since 2013. He’s previously run unsuccessfully for higher public office multiple times, including for U.S. Senate and Illinois governor. He owns Oberweis Dairy, which runs milk and ice cream stores.