US military flew terminally ill Bahrain premier to America

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials now acknowledge the U.S. military flew Bahrain’s terminally ill prime minister to America for hospital care two months before his death. The care offered to Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa came just after the U.S. military similarly flew Kuwait’s late ruling emir to the same Mayo Clinic hospital in Minnesota. The State Department confirmed Friday to The Associated Press the U.S. flew Prince Khalifa there. A Bahrain royal family Boeing 747 brought Prince Khalifa’s body home from Minnesota on Thursday. The kingdom off Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf planned a burial for him limited to family due to the coronavirus pandemic.