Texas county drops suit against sheriff over filming patrols

National news from the Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — County commissioners in Texas have decided to drop their lawsuit against the outgoing sheriff for inviting A&E Network’s real-time police show “Live PD” to continue filming daily patrols even after the county ended the contract. The Austin American-Statesman reports that Williamson County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to end the lawsuit against Sheriff Robert Chody on Tuesday. At the advice of county lawyers and because Chody agreed to a cease-and-desist order that blocks him from signing with the show, the commissioners decided to drop the suit, Commissioner Terry Cook said. The county commissioners filed the lawsuit in May. 

Associated Press

