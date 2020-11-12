SwedishAmerican says it is currently treating 82 COVID-19 patients

ROCKFORD (WREX) — SwedishAmerican hospital says it's currently treating 82 COVID-19 patients.

President and CEO of SwedishAmerican, Tom O'Connor, says the hospital saw a dramatic spike in positive cases over the past 10 days.

O'Connor added the hospital's number of COVID patients appears to be leveling out for now.

The spike comes on the heels of health systems in Region 1 requesting additional beds to accommodate the rise in hospitalizations.