SwedishAmerican Health System welcomes new President/CEO

ROCKFORD (WREX) — SwedishAmerican Health System welcomes a new president & CEO during a challenging era for the healthcare industry—the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom O'Connor, an experienced senior healthcare leader from Minneapolis, began his role as President & CEO on Nov. 2. O'Connor has spent years leading large-scale health systems to top recognition by U.S. News $ World Report.

Most of his career was spent at Allina Health, where he served in numerous senior leadership roles, including President at United and Abbott Northwestern Hospitals. Allina is a $4.3 billion regional healthcare system serving Minnesota with 13 hospitals, 1,300 employed physicians and more than 28,000 associates.

“It is an honor and privilege to be joining the exceptional team at SwedishAmerican,” O’Connor said. “Swedes, in collaboration with UW Health, has a history of delivering outstanding healthcare to Rockford and the surrounding communities. I look forward to supporting the board, physicians, staff, and volunteers as we work to advance the mission of Swedes in the community.”

During a sitdown interview with 13 WREX, O'Connor shared his three biggest goals for the health system. First he said, is to bring new technology to continue to improve quality of healthcare and innovation in the industry. Second, O'Connor said he wants to ensure that SwedishAmerican is committed to care in underserved communities. Third, O'Connor said he wants to find new ways to reach those in underserved communities.

Of course, a monumental challenge for O'Connor is dealing with the skyrocketing number of hospitalizations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northern Illinois is in a surge, a major surge. In some ways it clarifies your role because you're sort of in incident command mode where the whole organization is very focused on the one thing," he said.

O'Connor replaces Interim CEO Jennifer Maher.