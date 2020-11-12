Stephenson County Fair set to return July 2021

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — After being cancelled this year, the Stephenson County Fair Association announces plans to bring the festival back next year.



The organization is scheduling next year's fair to take place July 27-31.



This year, the fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Organizers say while they recognize the uncertain circumstances of COVID-19 in the future, they are excited to look forward to and start planning the fair again.