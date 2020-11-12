State-owned Emirates posts $3.8 billion in half-year losses

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emirates Group, the owner of the Middle East’s biggest carrier, has reported it lost $3.8 billion in the first half of the year, its first net loss in over three decades after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out air travel. The state-owned company said Thursday revenue for its Dubai-based airline, Emirates, had dropped 75% to $3.2 billion from the same period a year ago, even with this year’s 52% reduction in operating costs and rise in cargo traffic. The slackening demand for air travel has forced Emirates Group to lay off tens of thousands of workers. The long-haul carrier parked its planes for two months as virus-induced lockdowns took hold around the world.