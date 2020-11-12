Staffing agencies say they’re seeing positive trends in employment opportunities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After months of furloughs and pink slips employment specialists in the stateline say they're seeing a positive trend.

"The beauty is, there are jobs," says Workplace Staffing Founder & President LoRayne Logan.

Logan says she's especially excited to see job openings flourish in one specific industry.

"Manufacturing was in a recession pre-COVID-19," says Logan. "We're seeing across a lot of production lines, all of manufacturing we're seeing companies come back. So we're excited about that."

Logan adds applicants should not let their experience or education hold them back and instead urges them to get their foot in the door.

"Employers now will take anyone with a good work ethic and train them," says Logan. "So somebody who really wants to be working and has the ability to be diligent they can get in places right now, which is such an opportunity."

Matt Giebel with Express Employment Professionals of Rockford says his office is seeing the exact same trends.

"From what we're seeing, especially over the last few weeks is an influx of open positions with our companies," says Giebel.

He says he's excited not only for what this means for those looking for work, but for the financial health of the entire region.

"Usually staffing is the leading indicator of where the economy is headed these are all great things. We actually have the opportunity to put to work the most amount of people we've ever had."

If you're looking to find more resources from Express Employment Professionals, click here. You can find opportunities and resources at Workplace Staffing here.