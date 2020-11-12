Special Delivery: Police Officer Assists With Roadside Birth

(WKYC/NBC News) A Richmond Heights, Ohio police officer's morning took an unusual turn Wednesday.

"I was running radar, it was like 1:30 in the morning so there wasn’t much traffic," says Officer Jonathan Ross. " He get’s out of the car and is just frantically waving his hands so I’m like, okay something’s up."

The man who flagged down Officer Ross was by a dad-to-be, who said the mother was on the verge of giving birth.

Officer Ross hasn’t been trained to deliver a child and he’s never done this before, but that didn’t stop him from stepping up.

"I went and put some gloves on and went up to the car," Ross says. "The head was out and the arms were out already. The baby wasn’t crying or anything, the amniotic sac was still wrapped around and covering his head. I just removed the sac from over his head, turned him over on his stomach and was holding him and started patting his back. He started moving, he gave out a little bit of a cry, coughed a little bit, it was pretty amazing."

