Showers, wind, and cold move in this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We'll be on a short roller coaster going into the weekend, as we'll get a few rounds of rain, another cold day, and windy weather by Sunday.

Thursday night showers:

Drizzly rain falls early tonight.

Light rain slides in tonight ahead of a cold front. The showers should kick in around 8 pm, and last until 2 am. For the most part, these showers will be drizzly, so don't expect much for rain. A few flurries may try to mix in later tonight as the weather cools. However, little to no snow accumulation is expected. The weather dries out quickly after the drizzly showers, so we won't have to worry about icy roads.

Later tonight, the sky becomes clear and winds get a little breezy from the west. Temperatures fall into the upper 20's.

Cold Friday:

Behind tonight's cold front, temperatures drop to their coldest of the week. Highs only warm into the upper 30's, or about 10 degrees below average. This is a very far cry from the middle 70's we had at the start of the week.

The weather will be sunny at least. Winds remain breezy from the west, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday showers:

Light rain returns Saturday afternoon, and lasts into the night.

The start of the weekend gets the weather to warm back up a little. Saturday's temperatures rise into the upper 40's (or about 10 degrees warmer than Friday). The day starts out cloudy and dry, then rain showers return.

Slightly heavier showers are likely Saturday night.

We should see light rain kick back in by early Saturday afternoon. The remainder of the day stays rainy to drizzly. By Saturday evening, there's a slight chance for a little thunder as the showers pick up a little. We won't get heavy rainfall, but look for a steady light to moderate rainfall. The weather stays warm enough that freezing isn't likely. This should keep snow out of the forecast Saturday night.

By early Sunday morning, the weather dries out quickly. We should be rain-free by sunrise.

Windy Sunday:

The weather quickly dries up and clears out Sunday. Look for a mainly sunny day to round out the weekend. However, Sunday provides a little more variety: strong winds.

Strong wind gusts kick in Sunday.

Windy weather kicks in as a cold front approaches. By the afternoon, we'll see westerly winds between 20 and 25 mph, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. These winds are similar to what we had Tuesday night. The strong winds will make it harder to drive, and blow around loose objects. Small twigs and branches may blow down (in addition to any leaves, so get ready to rake again early next week). There is a slight chance that we get spotty power outages due to the wind.

By Sunday night, the winds should settle down again.

Quiet and cool:

Starting next week, the weather settles down. Next week has cold weather at the beginning, with temperatures in the 40's Monday through Wednesday. All of those days stay sunny and dry.

Late in the week, there's a chance we get into the 60's or so as a warmer weather pattern builds in. Some rain may be possible by next week as part of the warm-up.