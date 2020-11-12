Rockford charities will make their Thanksgiving meals to-go this year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thanksgiving can best be characterized by full tables and full plates, but COVID-19 allows only one of those to be a reality.

Both the Rockford Rescue Mission and the Court Street United Methodist Church will still host their Thanksgiving meals this year, but with some changes.

Both will offer their food as to-go meals for the hundreds of people they plan on serving. However, both organizations do need volunteers to put the event on with the Rockford Rescue Mission also needing other donations like cleaning supplies and coats to help people beyond Thanksgiving as the weather gets colder.

The Rescue Mission hosts their meal on November 25 with Court Street United Methodist Church putting their dinner on Thanksgiving.

If you want to see a full list of needs for the Rescue Mission or if you want to volunteer, click here. If you want to get to volunteer with the Court Street United Methodist Church, email Thanksgiving@courtstreetumc.org.