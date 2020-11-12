Region 1’s COVID-19 positivity rate approaching 19 percent; IDPH reiterates limiting travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1 continues to have the state's highest COVID-19 positivity rate.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region had a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 18.9% as of Nov. 9. The state reports a 3-day long on purpose to ensure accuracy.



On Nov. 9 alone, 5,068 people were tested for the virus. Of those tested, 944 tests came back positive for a one-day positivity rate of 18.6%.



Region 1 currently has the highest positivity rate for any region in the state, according to IDPH, with Region 7 being the next highest at 18.5%.



The number of COVID-19 cases, the positivity rate, deaths and hospitalizations all continue to rise across the state, according to IDPH.



On Thursday, health officials announced 12,702 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus, along with 43 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 536,542 cases, including 10,477 deaths.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 100,617 specimens for a total 8,765,100. As of last night, 5,258 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 956 patients were in the ICU and 438 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 5, 2020 – November 11, 2020 is 13.9%.



Health officials say once again to limit your travel as much as you can over the next three weeks to help slow the spread of the virus.



For the next three weeks, IDPH is asking people to stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work if working from home is not an option, buying groceries, and visiting the pharmacy. CDC and IDPH recommend limiting travel no matter the distance. In the state's current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and health officials will provide an update on the virus on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the update live on wrex.com/live and our Facebook page.