RACVB announces decorations contest for businesses as part of Stroll on State

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, one organization is encouraging businesses to help get ready for the holidays!



The Rockford Area Conventions & Visitors Bureau announced a new decorations contest called "Spread the Light: A Merry & Bright Decorations Contest for our Business Community" on Thursday!

Businesses throughout Winnebago County are encouraged to decorate exteriors, interiors and storefronts with a little healthy holiday competition in mind. The best of the best in decorations and lights will have the chance to win cash prizes in three categories, including “The Griswolds” for the biggest and brightest lights, “The Real. Original.” for most original in showcasing community pride, and “The Charlie Brown” for less-is-more, minimalist supremacy.

Spread the Light will officially kick off Saturday, November 28, and run through Thursday, December 24, on the GoRockford Facebook page, where our region’s best and brightest holiday business décor will be on display.

How It Works: To participate, area businesses should submit decoration photos (one entry per business) with contact name, business name, business address, email address and phone number to Social@GoRockford.com by Sunday, December 13. Category galleries will be live on the Stroll on State Spread the Light event on the GoRockford Facebook page the week of Dec. 14-18, when public voting begins and runs through the contest’s conclusion on December 24. Winning businesses will be determined by which get the most likes/engagements, and $250 cash prizes will be awarded for each category winner. In addition, the business that gets the most likes/engagements of the three categories will also receive a staff meal or gift card(s) of up to $250 for a local restaurant of the winner’s choice.

“Creativity and resiliency win and that’s exactly what this contest partnership is about,” said John Groh, RACVB president/CEO. “There are so many businesses and organizations that have been models to follow amidst such a difficult year, and we’re thrilled to partner with Anderson Automotive Group and the Rockford Chamber on a fun and competitive way for our business community to engage and shine a light again on the importance of supporting local.”

As November 28, 2020, is also Small Business Saturday, RACVB is expanding Stroll activities and programs through December 24 to help raise awareness around the importance of supporting local, and as an avenue for enhanced marketing support of our region’s local shops, restaurants, bars and small businesses of the hospitality and tourism industry.