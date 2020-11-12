Power restored to most ComEd customers after Tuesday’s storm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Most ComEd customers have power again after Tuesday's storm left more than 10,000 people in the area without power.

In Winnebago County, approximately 54 customers are without power, but there are fewer than 5 customers without power in Ogle and Boone counties, according to ComEd's outage map.

On Wednesday morning, 5,115 people in Winnebago County are still without power, according to ComEd. In Ogle County, 2,568 people are without power, down from more than 7,000 people without power when the initial storms hit on Tuesday. 454 people in Boone County are without power, according to ComEd.

