Nissan’s damages case against absent Ghosn opens in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A civil court trial has begun in Japan over Nissan’s demand for 10 billion yen, or $95 million, in damages from its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. The automaker sued Ghosn over what it says is harm suffered from various types of alleged financial misconduct. Ghosn jumped bail late last year while awaiting a separate criminal trial in Japan. He said in a statement Friday from Lebanon that the latest trial will prove his innocence. Nissan said it was confident its allegations of Ghosn’s misconduct will become clear in the trial.