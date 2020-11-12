New United Way initiative aims to help communities affected by racism

FREEPORT (WREX) — A new initiative in Illinois aims to heal communities harmed by racism.

It's called Healing Illinois, and is run through United Way. The goal is to get people talking about issues in safe places. Grants will be given to community organizations that create community-centric and inclusive spaces to talk. On Thursday, it was announced that United Way of Northwest Illinois got $125,000 from the Chicago Community Trust.

Those who are interested in applying for a grant can learn more about the full details and requirements for the grant and submit and application through the United Way of Northwest Illinois' website starting on Nov. 20.