Major Republican donors test positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Major Republican donors Liz and Dick Uihlein have tested positive for COVID-19. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that it obtained an email Liz Uihlein sent Wednesday to employees at Uline, the couple’s shipping supply company in Pleasant Prairie, saying she and her husband have the coronavirus. She says they will return to the office on Nov. 19. It’s unclear how they contracted the virus. Uihlein suggests in her email that they were around people with COVID-19 but doesn’t elaborate. A Uline spokesman refused to confirm to the newspaper that the couple tested positive. The Associated Press left a message at the company headquarters Thursday.