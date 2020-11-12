Lawmakers request hearing on Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – An Illinois Senate Republican and House Democrat are demanding more information on how the Pritzker administration makes decisions for COVID-19 mitigations. Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) and Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) stressed lawmakers feel left out of the decision-making process and don’t have access to critical data.

Both legislators penned a letter to Gov. JB Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, and House Speaker Mike Madigan urging transparency through a public hearing. In short, they want this information to properly help families and businesses in their communities.

“I understand the seriousness of this pandemic, and I do not take that lightly,” Rezin said. “But, the reality is we’re eight months into the pandemic, and the General Assembly should have a say and a seat at the table, and to be allowed to have hearings and ask questions.”

Ford emphasized lawmakers have no idea when they’ll return to Springfield since leaders canceled the fall veto session. He says the financial impact of COVID-19 calls for an “all hands on deck” approach. For instance, Ford believes stakeholders should join lawmakers at the table to discuss challenges they’ve faced and how the state should help their industries.

“Whether it’s restaurants, whether it’s teachers, whether it’s the hospitals, whether it’s the nursing homes – they should be at the table,” Ford said.

Pritzker: Lawmakers have been at the table

The Capitol Bureau asked Pritzker about this request Thursday afternoon. The governor said lawmakers have been at the table for quite a while.

“We have a Restore Illinois Commission that the General Assembly passed a bill to create. There are members of that Restore Illinois Commission,” Pritzker explained. “We’ve had members of our administration presenting to them on a regular basis.”

He also noted the commission meets weekly or bi-weekly and his administration will continue to provide information. The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity submitted their most recent report to the commission on November 2. Altogether, the monthly update includes information on support for businesses, residents, and local governments hit hardest by the pandemic.

“We know that the governor has his press conferences all the time,” Ford said. “But, we can’t assume everyone’s listening to the governor. We have to engage legislators and the General Assembly to help get this message out to connect to their constituents.”

LaSalle Veterans’ Home outbreak

Rezin also stressed public hearings could help answer questions about the COVID-19 outbreak in the LaSalle Veterans’ Home in her district. The LaSalle facility reported over 150 cases since the start of the pandemic. Illinois Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike says of those positive cases, 82 were residents. She also noted nine veterans have died.

At this point, Rezin feels lawmakers should have a “back and forth” dialogue with state leaders to figure out what happened. She said directors at the facility can answer questions over the phone. However, communication with state officials is usually limited to letters, which could often take days to get a response.

“Clearly there was a breach at the veterans’ home. We need to know why, and it would be much easier for us to be able to do a deep dive with a public hearing,” Rezin explained.