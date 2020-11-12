IDPH: Limit travel as much as possible over next 3 weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois health officials are asking you to limit your travel as much as you can over the next three weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.



On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,657 confirmed and probable cases along with 145 more deaths, the highest single-day total number of COVID-19-related deaths since May.



IDPH then provided the following recommendations to help decrease the spread of the virus in the coming weeks:

Work from Home if Possible

For the next three weeks, work with your employer to plan to work from home unless it is necessary for you to be in the workplace. IDPH asks employers to make accommodation for this. The state's goal is to reduce transmission as we head into the holidays so businesses and schools can remain open.

Participate in Essential Activities Only

For the next three weeks, stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy, and buying groceries.

Limit Travel and Gatherings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health experts say that gatherings and travel in and out of communities present a high risk of spreading the infection. In the state's current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised and is potentially dangerous. Please, travel only if necessary.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and health officials will provide an update on the virus on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the update live on wrex.com/live and our Facebook page.