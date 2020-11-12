GOP congresswoman-elect from Iowa says she has COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Republican congresswoman-elect who flipped an Iowa seat in last week’s election says she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Ashley Hinson, a state representative and former television news anchor, said Thursday that she learned of her positive test Wednesday night. Her campaign says in a statement that the 37-year-old Hinson feels great and is quarantining at her home in Marion, near Cedar Rapids. It says Hinson plans to speak with reporters on a conference call Friday and will attend an orientation for incoming members of Congress virtually. Hinson unseated first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Ashley Finkenauer in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waterloo and other cities and towns in the state’s northeast.