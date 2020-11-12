Freeport’s Jackson signs to play soccer at Illinois

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport's Naomi Jackson signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at the University of Illinois. The opportunity is years in the making.

"It means a lot," Jackson said. "The amount of work I've put in, the blood, sweat and tears we've had through these two years. It means a lot."

Soccer players missed out on their high school seasons last year, and nobody knows what this spring will look like. That makes this moment even more special.

"For those players that are going on to the next level, it puts a little less stress on this year whether it happens or not," Freeport head soccer coach Nick Namio said. "They know that they're going to play soccer again someday. I feel really bad for the players that aren't going to the next level that really need this season to cap off their career. I know Naomi really wants one last year to play with her teammates."

Ms. Jackson is for real in the net as the Lady Pretzels' goalkeeper. She looks forward to fitting right in with the Fighting Illini.

"It gives a sense of comfort and of grounding," she said. "I have a place I can go to and have a future to look forward to. While I was at that visit I felt like I really was home. I could see myself on that campus and playing soccer and just being able to learn there and learn from others."

After plenty of clean sheets, Naomi is ready for a clean slate and the chance to prove herself at the Big Ten level next year.