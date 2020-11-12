Four local businesses recognized as Makers in the Illinois Made program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some small businesses in the area get recognition by Illinois for their contributions to their communities.

Four businesses in the Stateline are recognized as Makers in the Illinois Made program. They are Barnstormer Distillery and Fire Department Coffee, both of which are in Rockford, Kennay Farms Distilling in Rochelle and Village Bakery in Oregon.

The Illinois Made program aims to inspire people to visit different unique businesses across the state. A total of 31 businesses were named Makers. To read the full list of businesses recognized this year, click here.