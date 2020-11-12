Feds: California man ran kidnapping scam from Mexican prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a California man imprisoned in Mexico ran a “virtual kidnapping” scheme that duped dozens of Americans into paying ransoms to free family members who were never actually kidnapped. Julio Manuel Reyes Zuniga appeared in a Los Angeles court on Thursday after being extradited this week from Mexico. He pleaded not guilty to 31 counts, including extortion and conspiracy. Authorities say the 48-year-old ran the scam while he was locked up for murder near Mexico City. Reyes Zuniga and co-conspirators used smuggled cell phones to call their victims and claim they had kidnapped a loved one. In reality, no kidnappings had taken place.