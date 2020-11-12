Costco updates mask policy, requires shoppers with medical conditions to wear face shields

(KVOA) – Costco is telling its members to mask up.



Starting Nov. 16, all members, guests and employees will be required to wear a face mask or face shield at its stores, even those with medical conditions.

Children under the age of 2 are exempt. Costco implemented a face mask policy back in May, but members “who could not wear a mask due to a medical condition were exempt.”



In a letter to its members, the store said those with medical conditions “must wear a face shield at Costco."

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Costo added. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

To read Costco's complete letter, click here.