Christian Life: new Rockford/NIU scholarship will harm private schools

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The two principals of Christian Life Schools in Rockford release a letter Thursday that they penned to Mayor Tom McNamara and Rockford aldermen saying a new taxpayer-funded scholarship will hurt private schools in the region.

The scholarship announced Tuesday is an expansion of Rockford Promise, which will provide RPS 205 students who meet specific guidelines with free college tuition to Northern Illinois University.

Christian Life Schools Principals Michael Hoekstra and Marissa Johnson said they, "applaud Rockford Promise’s efforts to provide private scholarship support to RPS 205 students; however, we believe that any additional City of Rockford taxpayer money beyond normal RPS 205 funding should go to support all City of Rockford students – both public and private."

Hoekstra and Johnson went on to say that an "unintended consequence" of a taxpayer-funded scholarship for only public students, is that private school students may leave to enroll in RPS 205 schools.

"This brings no new benefit to our community, and only serves to hurt Rockford’s private schools that have worked within our city for decades to provide excellent educational opportunities to our families," the letter said. "We believe families would be more likely to move into Rockford to take advantage of this program only if it included private schools, therefore allowing them full school choice."

The letter goes on to criticize the scholarship's lack of requirement for students to display a financial need for free tuition. To be eligible, students must live within the city of Rockford limits, attend RPS 205 all four years of high school, and graduate with a cumulative 3.0 GPA. Students currently enrolled in a RPS 205 high school at any grade level are eligible for the program without the four-year attendance requirement. According to Christian Life Schools, more than half of students that come from all over Rockford receive needs-based financial aid.

Ultimately, Christian Life Schools asks McNamara and aldermen to include private schools in this scholarship eligibility. Still, the scholarship needs approval from the governing boards of NIU, Rockford Promise and Rockford city council.

Hoekstra and Johnson ended the letter with, "rushing through approval of a $1.5 million program that pits our public and private schools against each other is not in our city’s interest."