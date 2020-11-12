Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of fighting the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The restrictions take effect Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essential reasons, like grocery shopping. Lightfoot said Thursday that city residents must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family. A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily cases on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.