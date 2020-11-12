Biden has room on health care, though limited by Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is unlikely to get sweeping health care changes through a closely divided Congress, but there’s a menu of narrower actions he can choose from to make a tangible difference on affordability and coverage for millions of people. There’s bipartisan interest, however. in prescription drug legislation to limit what Medicare recipients with high costs pay for medications and to restrain price increases generally. And Biden could finally nudge legislation to curb surprise medical bills over the finish line. What’s more, millions of people already eligible for subsidized coverage through “Obamacare” remain uninsured. A determined effort to sign them up might make a difference, particularly in a pandemic.