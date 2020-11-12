Authorities say fatal stabbing at state park was random act

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing death of a man at Devil’s Lake State Park say they believe the crime was a random act. Sauk County Det. Lt. Chris Zunker said Wednesday investigators believe the victim, 24-year-old John Craig Schutzmer, did not know the person who killed him. The Wauwatosa man suffered multiple stab wounds Oct. 14 along a trail near the south shore of the park. Schutzmer died at the scene. Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said they are hoping members of the public are able to help them find the suspect by noticing behavioral changes in the suspect.