Apartment in Belvidere catches fire, no injuries reported

BELVIDERE (WREX) — An apartment on the 600 block of Whitman St. in Belvidere leaves $30,000 in estimated damages after catching fire.



According to Belvidere Fire, they got a call around 6:45 p.m. about smoke in the 2nd floor of a three-story apartment complex.



They say visible smoke was found in the hallways when the first fire unit arrived.



When fire crews entered the building, they found the fire in a first floor apartment.



Officials say two cats died in the fire and two reptiles were rescued by fire crews.



Belvidere Fire says there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported and damages were isolated to the fire apartment.



Fire authorities say tenants were able to return to their apartments after the fire was put out.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

