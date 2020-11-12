Abreu wins American League MVP

CHICAGO (WREX) — Chicago White Sox 1st baseman Jose Abreu won the American League Most Valuable Player award following his career year in a shortened season. Abreu batted .317 with 19 homeruns and 60 RBI, while tallying an OPS of .987 and playing strong defense as well.

Abreu received 21 of 30 first place votes for the award, to go along with 8 second place votes and 1 third place vote. He beat out Cleveland's Jose Ramirez, who finished 2nd in the voting. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also received some votes, finishing in 7th place.

The 60-game season meant every game counted a little more than usual, and Abreu played in every game and produced all year for the Sox. He's the first White Sox player since Frank Thomas won it in 1993 and '94 to take home MVP honors. He's the fourth player in franchise history to win the award, joining Thomas, Nellie Fox and Dick Allen.