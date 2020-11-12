75-foot spruce to be NYC’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — The 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce that will anchor New York City’s holiday festivities as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been cut down in upstate New York and will soon be headed to Manhattan. The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta. It was cut down Thursday and will be erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday. Officials with Tishman Speyer, the owners of Rockefeller Center, say details about the tree-lighting ceremony will be released in the coming days. Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer says the tree is “particularly vital” this year.