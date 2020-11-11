Wisconsin freshman guard Bowman withdraws from school

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin freshman guard Lorne Bowman has withdrawn from school as he deals with a family matter that already had caused him to take a leave of absence. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said the Badgers remain in communication with Bowman and his family. School officials haven’t specified the nature of Bowman’s family issue. Gard noted Wednesday that “the situation he’s dealing with at home with his family has evolved to be more than I think he and all of us initially thought.”