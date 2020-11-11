 Skip to Content

Wednesday morning update: 7,000+ people still without power in the Stateline

New
7:29 am Top Stories

STATELINE (WREX) — More than 12 hours after severe weather whipped the Stateline, thousands of people are still without power.

As of 7:06 a.m. Wednesday morning, 5,115 people in Winnebago County are still without power, according to ComEd. In Ogle County, 2,568 people are without power, down from more than 7,000 people without power when the initial storms hit on Tuesday. 454 people in Boone County are without power, according to ComEd.

ComEd says they've restored power for more than 70,000 customers in northern Illinois.

You can view the power outage map here.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content