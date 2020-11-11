Wednesday morning update: 7,000+ people still without power in the Stateline

STATELINE (WREX) — More than 12 hours after severe weather whipped the Stateline, thousands of people are still without power.



As of 7:06 a.m. Wednesday morning, 5,115 people in Winnebago County are still without power, according to ComEd. In Ogle County, 2,568 people are without power, down from more than 7,000 people without power when the initial storms hit on Tuesday. 454 people in Boone County are without power, according to ComEd.



ComEd says they've restored power for more than 70,000 customers in northern Illinois.

You can view the power outage map here.