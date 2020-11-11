‘Veterans for Peace’ hold vigil on Veterans Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Outside of Veterans Memorial Hall on Wednesday, a group of veterans came together spreading a message of peace.

"We're veterans who advocate for peace as a solution to conflict," said Vietnam veteran Scott Garwick. "War is easy. Peace is a little bit harder."

The group is called "Veterans for Peace". They hold an annual vigil on Veterans Day, armed with signs and roses to spread their message.

Two of the veterans behind the movement say the war in Vietnam opened their eyes and made them realize fighting is not the answer.

"When you send men and women into war and they witness horrible things, their friends dying and the destruction they cause, that really hurts people," said Stanley Campbell. "Yes we want victory, but peace is what we're really looking for."

The group says its message for peace does not take away its support for veterans and those serving our country.

"Those are the folks that are putting their lives on the line and they should be honored," said Campbell.

Campbell and Garwick went on to add that they advocate for veterans, and they believe the government should spend more money on those vets and less on war.