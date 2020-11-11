UN food chief: Yemen faces `looming famine,’ needs millions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning World Food Program is sounding an alarm that war-torn Yemen faces “looming famine.” David Beasley urged the world’s nations to provide hundreds of millions of dollars immediately, saying money means “the difference between life and death of millions of Yemenis.” He told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that according to the latest internal analysis, the warning lights for famine are flashing “red — as red can be.” Beasley warned if the world looks away, “there’s no doubt in my mind Yemen will be plunged into a devastating famine within a few short months.”