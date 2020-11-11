Transform Rockford to hold summit on sustainability, impact on the area Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Improving Rockford's sustainability is what multiple groups are working on. Thursday, you have a chance to hear from them about the impact it has on the Rockford area.

Transform Rockford is holding its second Great Neighborhoods Summit. The topic is sustainability through a social justice lens. Speakers will talk about different topics like what is happening in Rockford regarding sustainability and how unsustainable practices impact low-income communities.

"They typically will look at a whole variety of ways in which the community can be more sustainable, including social equity, including community development efforts, economic development, and of course environment," said Brad Roos, who is involved in the summit. "Clean air, clean water and so on."

The summit begins at 6 p.m. You can watch it via Facebook Live on the Transform Rockford - Great Neighborhoods page. To go to that page, click here.