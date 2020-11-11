The Masters in November gives golf a big sendoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — No longer the opening act, the Masters is now essentially the final chapter. So ends a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic forced golf’s annual rite of spring to move to November. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley says there’s no assurance the virus situation will be improved enough that the Masters can have spectators in April. That’s just five months away. He remains hopeful that the next Masters will at least be closer to normal. There isn’t anything normal about awarding a green jacket 1 1/2 weeks before Thanksgiving. But at least they’re playing starting Thursday.