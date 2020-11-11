RPS 205 teachers ask school board to consider a change in learning setup

ROCKFORD (WREX) — During Tuesday's virtual RPS 205 board meeting, a number of teachers spoke during the public comment period. Speaker after speaker raising concerns over teaching in-person during the pandemic.

"I am here tonight as a voice for all of our teachers and staff we can no longer stand by and watch as the numbers of COVID-19 cases rise throughout the community," said a RPS 205 teacher and parent named Dani.

"Never in my 16 years have I ever seen a teaching staff so utterly demoralized and burnt out," said another RPS 205 teacher and parent named Eric.

The REA President spoke on a logistical nightmare of finding staff to cover positions while some teachers are forced to quarantine.

"With large numbers of teachers quarantined and out of the building, we have a staffing crisis on our hands," said Mark Gilfillan.

A teacher named Tia explained her personal run-in with the virus.

"I am a staff member who learned she tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I truly believe I was infected at work. It's not safe for my students, it's not safe for me, it's truly time to go remote."

13 WREX reached out to RPS 205 for reaction to these speakers. Superintendent Ehren Jarrett issued this statement.

""We know there are concerns and struggles in this unpredictable school year, and we appreciate our staff, students’ and families’ perspectives during this difficult time. Our administration is in constant communication with the Winnebago County Health Department to determine our next steps and ensure it’s safe to offer in-person and blended-model instruction for students and families who need it. We will continue to work with our local health officials to plan our next steps."

Mark Rauschenberger is a foster parents to a RPS 205 student who says he's concerned about the idea of full remote learning. His student has special needs and Rauschenberger says he feels he's falling behind during his remote classes.

"So I cringe a little when I hear the teachers union say they wanna go remote."

Rauschenberger says he's hoping if the district were to make this type of move, teachers would make a more tailored lesson plan for students like his who may need more attention.

"That'd be fine if we had a partnership with the teachers and teachers union to say this is what we need to work on with our students when they're not face to face."