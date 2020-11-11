Return to more typical November temperatures following Tuesday’s storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday's powerful cold front brought a return to more typical November chill in the Stateline.

Temperatures plummet from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Plunging temperatures for midweek:

If you haven't had the chance to step outside yet Wednesday morning, brace yourselves! A nearly 30°+ drop has taken shape since just 24-hours ago, placing temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 7 A.M. WED.: Temperatures are about 30° colder than just 24-hours ago.

The dramatic drop in temperatures is courtesy of the powerhouse storm system that brought severe weather Tuesday evening. Westerly winds ushered in the chill, with winds still between 10 and 15 miles per hour to kick off midweek.

This Veterans Day looks much different than what the Stateline experienced just one year ago.

Wind chills remain in the 20s through the mid-morning period, with "feels like" temperatures only getting into the 30s for the afternoon. Despite how temperatures feel, highs today climb into the mid-to-upper-40s. This is more typical than the 74° high Tuesday.

Brief warm-up, then cool down:

The gateway to the weekend features slightly warmer temperatures, with highs getting back into the mid-50s. Another day of abundant sunshine is ahead, but a few more clouds are possible by early Thursday evening.

A reinforcing shot of cold air moves in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This could bring a few rain or snowflakes during the predawn hours Friday, but it shouldn't lead to issues for Friday morning's commute. Highs to end the work week climb into the middle 40s.

Rain, snow chances by Saturday:

The work week ends on a dry note, but a shift towards showery conditions are possible Friday night into Saturday. As precipitation spreads into the Stateline early Saturday, some of it could fall as snow.

This isn't going to last long, as a quick transition to a chilly rain is likely as temperatures climb into the 40s.