Recordings reveal WHO’s analysis of pandemic in private

GENEVA (AP) — As its annual meeting is underway this week, the World Health Organization is under intense pressure to reform. It is also holding out hope that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will reverse a U.S. decision to cut funds from and leave the health agency. In the early days of the pandemic, the World Health Organization lauded governments in public for their responses. But in private internal meetings, top scientists described some approaches as “an unfortunate laboratory to study the virus” and others as “macabre,” internal recordings obtained by The Associated Press show. The WHO has bowed to demands for an independent panel to review its management of the pandemic worldwide, including its relationship with members.