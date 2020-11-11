Quieter and colder weather takes over

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather settles down and gets back to looking and feeling like November moving forward. Cool days and frosty nights look to be the norm for a while.

November chill:

Temperatures fell off nearly 30 degrees after a long stretch of record-setting warmth.

The 8 days of summer warmth in a row are long gone, and instead we will alternate back-and-forth between the 40's and 50's for the rest of the week. Since Wednesday dipped to the upper 40's, that's means Thursday is up for the 50's.

The weather alternates back-and-forth temperatures for the rest of the week.

Thursday warms up into the middle 50's, which is a little above average in fact. It may not feel like warmer than average weather compared to the 70's, but we aren't in the deep freeze yet. Thursday maintains the sunny and dry weather.

Friday looks similar (sunny, dry, quiet), but continues the alternating pattern. We cool back to the low 40's for highs. Friday looks to be the coldest day of the week.

Saturday showers:

A wintry mix is possible early Saturday morning.

The weather mixes it up a bit come Saturday. A chance for scattered showers is possible on-and-off through the day. Light rain and snow may fall during the morning, but a lot more of that comes down as rain. The bulk of the afternoon and evening look dry, then showers could perk back up again Saturday night (mainly as rain showers). Saturday's temperatures stay in the upper 40's, adding a little chill to the damp and cloudy day.

By Sunday, we get back to some sunshine and milder weather. Temperatures rise to the low 50's under the quiet conditions.

Cool long term:

Temperatures drop again early next week into the low to middle 40's. We do see a lot of sunshine to go with the brisk weather. Late in the week, temperatures warm back to the 50's. There is a decent chance for rain between next Friday and Saturday, but that can change with the forecast being out so far.