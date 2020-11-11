Pritzker says lack of veto session won’t stop work on budget

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker says efforts to identify cuts that can be made to Illinois’ budget will continue despite the postponement of the General Assembly’s veto session. Pritzker said Wednesday he will also try to convince the nation’s credit rating agencies not to downgrade Illinois’ bonds to junk status. The possible action is the result of rejection by the state’s voters of a proposed graduated income tax amendment to the Illinois constitution. Pritzker says the COVID-19 pandemic could result in state revenues falling by billions of dollars. Legislative leaders announced Tuesday the veto session scheduled to start next week was canceled because of surging COVID-19 cases around the state.