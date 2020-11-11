Pandemic spurs EU to seek more preparation, coordination

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is proposing plans to improve the preparedness and coordination of its 27 member nations in the event of a future public health emergency like the coronavirus pandemic. When COVID-19 first reached Europe, the EU found its ability to organize a common response lacking. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the “pandemic has highlighted the need for more coordination in the EU, more resilient health systems, and better preparation for future crises.” The commission laid out a series of proposals to reinforce surveillance across borders, streamline data reporting and to boost the powers of EU agencies like the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the European Medicines.