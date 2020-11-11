Oregon cancels classes on Wednesday due to storm power outages

OREGON (WREX) — Oregon Community School District 220 canceled classes on Wednesday because some buildings in the district are still without power from Tuesday's storm.

Oregon posted the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, it warned families it might cancel classes if power was still out.

Classes are canceled for both in-person and remote students, the district announced.

The district said ComEd worked through the night to restore power to the area and are stilling working to restore power to the campus.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 2,568 people are without power in Ogle County. Originally, more than 7,000 people without power when the initial storms hit on Tuesday.