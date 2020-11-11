Lawsuit: Former Louisville officer sexually assaulted woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer who faces criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor raid is being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her. The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges former officer Brett Hankison was working as a security officer in 2018 at a Louisville bar when he gave a woman a ride home and sexually assaulted her. Hankison was the only officer charged in September for firing shots that went into an apartment adjacent to Taylor’s unit. An attorney for Hankison in his criminal case said Wednesday that he wasn’t representing Hankison in the lawsuit and had only just heard about it.