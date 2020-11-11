Illinois reports 145 COVID-19 deaths among 12,657 new cases

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 145 confirmed new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 10,434 since the pandemic’s start. The deaths reported Wednesday are the most in a single day since late May and the first time the daily death toll has reached triple digits since early June. The 12,657 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus were found among 93,464 COVID-19 tests administered in the state, resulting in a seven-day positivity rate of 12.4%. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also reached an all-time high, at 5,042 patients as of late Tuesday. The previous high was 5,037 patients on April 28.